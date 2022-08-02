High Arctic In Drilling Services Agreement In PNG

High Arctic Energy Services Inc. has agreed to terms with its principal customer in Papua New Guinea (PNG) for a three-year contract renewal covering customer owned Heli-portable Drilling Rig 103 and High Arctic’s services related to the supply of personnel, camp accommodation and rental equipment to support the drilling operations.

