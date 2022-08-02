Gibson Revenue Surges For Q2

Gibson Energy Inc. reported revenue of $3.2 billion in the second quarter, a $1.52 billion or 91 per cent increase over the second quarter of 2021, a result of higher commodity prices increasing contribution from the Marketing segment.

