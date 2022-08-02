First Helium Adds Over 500,000 Bbls 2P Light Oil Reserves At Worsley

First Helium Inc. has received a reserve report from its independent evaluator, prepared in accordance with "NI 51-101" guidelines, indicating total proved plus probable (2P) gross reserves of 505,100 bbls of light oil with corresponding NPV 10 per cent of $24.6 million, for its oil property at Worsley.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more