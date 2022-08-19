Shawcor Awarded $500 Million Pipe Coating Contract In Southeast Mexico

Shawcor Ltd.’s pipe coating division has received a formal contract valued at approximately C$500 million from Transportadora de Gas Natural de la Huasteca, S. de R.L. de C.V. (TGNH), the Mexican subsidiary of TC Energy Corporation, to supply pipe coating services on the Southeast Gateway Pipeline project (SGP), an offshore natural gas pipeline in southeast Mexico.

