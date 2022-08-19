B.C. Government Still Negotiating With Blueberry River, Other Treaty 8 Nations

While the B.C. Oil and Gas Commission (OGC) issued 16 well licenses this week, negotiations with the Blueberry River First Nations continue, though a timeline for resolution wasn’t offered, according to a statement from the B.C. government.

