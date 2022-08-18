Pacific Canbriam Acquires Additional Montney Lands In British Columbia

Pacific Canbriam Energy Limited has completed the acquisition of 47,025 net acres of Montney rights in the Altares, Attachie, and Portage areas of northeast British Columbia.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more