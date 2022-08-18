Crew Energy Completes $130 Million Non-Core Asset Disposition

Crew Energy Inc. has successfully completed the sale of certain non-core assets at Attachie and Portage in northeast B.C. for gross proceeds of $130 million (subject to certain customary closing adjustments).

