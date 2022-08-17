Keyera And CN To Evaluate Clean Energy Terminal Solution In The Alberta Industrial Heartland

Keyera Corp. and Canadian National Railway Company signed a memorandum of understanding that will leverage their joint expertise to evaluate the creation of a specialized clean energy terminal in Alberta's Industrial Heartland.

