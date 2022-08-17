Enbridge ‘Advances’ U.S. Gulf Coast Oil Strategy Through Increased Ownership In Gray Oak Pipeline

Enbridge Inc. has completed a joint venture merger transaction with Phillips 66 resulting in a single joint venture holding both Enbridge's and P66's indirect ownership interests in Gray Oak Pipeline, LLC and DCP Midstream LP (DCP) and an agreement to realign their respective economic and governance interests in the underlying business operations.
Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.Start your free trial
Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.