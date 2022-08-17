Enbridge ‘Advances’ U.S. Gulf Coast Oil Strategy Through Increased Ownership In Gray Oak Pipeline

Enbridge Inc. has completed a joint venture merger transaction with Phillips 66 resulting in a single joint venture holding both Enbridge's and P66's indirect ownership interests in Gray Oak Pipeline, LLC and DCP Midstream LP (DCP) and an agreement to realign their respective economic and governance interests in the underlying business operations.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more