Deadline Looms For Canada To Deliver Energy Thought Leadership At WPC

Urgent Memo

To: the Canadian oil and gas industry

From: WPC Canada organizing team

Re: August 22, 2022 deadline for paper and poster submission to the 24th annual World Petroleum Congress in Calgary in September.

While we are to date reasonably pleased with the response from various parts of Canada’s oil and gas sector in terms of submitting ideas for the 2023 technical program, we feel there is still more room to ensure that when more than 15,000 energy delegates from 100 countries around the world visit Canada, they leave with a fulsome understanding of Canada’s track record in all matters energy transition.

Remember, this is an important moment in WPC history: Canada has been selected deliberately to host the “pivot” Congress, the theme of which is Energy Transition: Path to Net Zero.

We have a lot to tell the world. But we need your help. And we don’t think a 300-word abstract is too much to ask, especially with the talk around how the world “needs more Canadian energy.” In past Congresses, Canadian technical expertise has been in the shadows but this our chance to step into an international limelight.

Need more reasons? Here are some inspiring words from organizations and companies who see the value in “talking to the world” and have submitted abstracts to the international teams who will pore over the submissions and make the choices of what will become the Congress’s technical framework.

Dr. Thomas Fox, president of Highwood Emissions Management

“Highwood is doing important cutting-edge research in methane technology innovation and emissions simulation. As education is at the core of our mission, we like to take the opportunity to share what we’ve learned with the broader community,” noted Fox. “Canada has been a global leader in decarbonization of energy resources – both in terms of regulations and innovation. Canadians in the energy sector often talk about the importance of exporting our knowledge, skills, and technologies to help the rest of the world catch up. WPC24 is our opportunity to do so.”

“Alberta is a global leader in the deployment of novel lead detection technologies for mitigating fugitive methane emissions. Highwood’s presentation will showcase learnings from a broad range of new technologies that will help Canada and the world lower emissions cost-effectively and with safety in mind,” he added. “There is incredible opportunity in acting now to decarbonize energy production. The world is moving decidedly towards a low-carbon future. Technologies and incentives exist today to ease that transition. The longer you wait, the more it will hurt.”

Dan Allan, president of the Canadian Society for Unconventional Resources/Canadian Society for Evolving Energy

“As an industry association with strong technical roots, we have been evolving since our birth 20 years ago as the Canadian Coalbed Methane forum. We have evolved as our sector has evolved and often we’ve been the convening platform for the technology discussions that have driven much of our progressive change,” noted Allan. “We believe we have a compelling technical leadership story to tell the world…one that convenes all the critical stakeholders who need to be involved in energy transition discussions.”

“With our shift to becoming the Canadian Society for Evolving Energy, we feel our experiences and future vision are something that can inspire constructive and profitable change in other parts of the world,” noted Allan. “A key part of our strategy is the creation of a Massive Open Online Course energy transition (MOOC) in partnership with the University of Alberta…it’s designed to attract a global audience who want to learn directly from the way Canada is managing energy systems change.”

Terry Jbeili, president and chief operating officer, and Bemal Mehta, managing director of energy intelligence, geoLOGIC systems

“We are a global company, with headquarters in Calgary and operations in London and Houston and as a result we have a real sense of how well-respected Canadians are in terms of oil and gas development...but we need to back that with credible, fact-based examples of transition dynamics in action,” noted Jbeili. “In terms of quality data-driven operational insights, we are definitely world leaders with best practices to share that demonstrate how great data and workflow tools help with transition efficiencies.”

“From a sustainability and ESG perspective, particularly in areas like climate and water stewardship, Canadian firms have long been recognized for their progressive ethos around doing well…while still doing good business,” noted Mehta. “If our submissions are chosen to be part of the global discussion, we think we can raise awareness of practical, field-tested solutions that can be readily adopted by operators worldwide.”

There are 17 slots in which organizers believe a Canadian presence would send a strong message globally.

The blocks – and their connected forums – cover the gamut from carbon capture and storage and innovations for cleaner production to next-generation clean fuels and hydrogen power production. In between are leadership themes such as cybersecurity, safety and risk management and innovation and partnerships in supply chains.

Transition in Exploration and Production (five forums)

Transition in Gas and Transportation (four forums)

Transition in Refining, Petrochemicals and Products (five forums)

Transition in Leadership (four forums)

More information at this link: Welcome - World Petroleum Congress 2023 (24wpc.com)