Tidewater Midstream Closes Unit Financing And Refinancing Plan

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. closed its refinancing plan, consisting of a $130 million increase in the size of its senior credit facility to $550 million and an approximately $92.5 million equity offering, fully funding the redemption of its $125 million senior unsecured notes due Dec. 19, 2022 and repayment of its $20 million second lien term loan due Oct. 31, 2022.‎

