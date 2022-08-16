Pembina Pipeline Closes KKR Deal; Announces Creation Of Pembina Gas Infrastructure

Pembina Pipeline Corporation has completed its previously announced joint venture transaction with KKR to combine their respective western Canadian natural gas processing assets into a single, new joint venture entity, Pembina Gas Infrastructure Inc. (PGI).

