Baker Hughes Opens New Chemicals Facility In Singapore

Baker Hughes is expanding its presence in Asia by opening a new oilfield services chemicals manufacturing facility in Singapore, enabling manufacturing optimization and faster delivery of fit-for-purpose chemical solutions.

