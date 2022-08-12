Vermilion Lifts Capital Spending Plan For 2022

As a result of forest fire related downtime in France, offshore drilling delays in Australia, combined with inflationary pressure, Vermilion Energy Inc. is increasing its 2022 capital budget by $50 million to $550 million.

