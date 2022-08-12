InPlay Output Surges In Q2

InPlay Oil Corp.’s production averaged 9,063 boe/d (57 per cent light crude oil and NGLs) in the second quarter of 2022, not including over 5,000 bbls of light crude oil inventory build (equal to over 55 bbls/d during the quarter) that was not sold due to difficulty trucking oil as a result of wet weather at the end of June.
