InPlay Output Surges In Q2

InPlay Oil Corp.’s production averaged 9,063 boe/d (57 per cent light crude oil and NGLs) in the second quarter of 2022, not including over 5,000 bbls of light crude oil inventory build (equal to over 55 bbls/d during the quarter) that was not sold due to difficulty trucking oil as a result of wet weather at the end of June.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more