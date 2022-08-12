Enerflex Says New U.S. Climate Bill ‘Very Positive’ For CCUS

New legislation in the United States that would invest billions of dollars to reduce greenhouse gas emissions will be a positive driver for carbon capture storage and utilization (CCUS) projects, says Enerflex Ltd.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more