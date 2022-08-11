Refining Margins Drive Tidewater Midstream Second Quarter Performance

Strong realized refining margins from Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd.’s Prince George refinery contributed to consolidated net income of $18.8 million and adjusted EBITDA of $69.9 million in the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA grew by approximately 34 per cent compared to the same period in the prior year, reported the company.

