Peyto Overcomes Wet Weather Challenges To Boost Q2 Output; Earnings Increase 641%

Despite an extremely wet June that hampered operations, Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.’s Q2 output increased 17 per cent year-over-year as an increased capital expenditure program over the past year helped pad volumes.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more