Petrus Returned To The Field In Q2

Petrus Resources Ltd.’s 2022 capital program resumed in the second quarter with two (1.6 net) operated wells spud and an additional three (0.15 net) non-operated wells spud in late June.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more