Enerflex Focused On Progressing Exterran Acquisition

With its base business in an “advantageous position,” Enerflex Ltd. says it is focused on advancing the acquisition of Exterran Corporation.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more