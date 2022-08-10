Rubellite Plans $24-$26 Million Second-Half Program

During the second half of 2022, Rubellite Energy Inc. plans to spend approximately $24 to $26 million to continue its two-rig drilling program into the fourth quarter of 2022 to drill, complete, equip and tie-in 20 (17.2 net) multi-lateral horizontal wells planned in its three core operating areas at Ukalta, Figure Lake and Marten Hills.

