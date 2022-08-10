Rubellite Plans $24-$26 Million Second-Half Program

During the second half of 2022, Rubellite Energy Inc. plans to spend approximately $24 to $26 million to continue its two-rig drilling program into the fourth quarter of 2022 to drill, complete, equip and tie-in 20 (17.2 net) multi-lateral horizontal wells planned in its three core operating areas at Ukalta, Figure Lake and Marten Hills.
Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.Start your free trial
Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.