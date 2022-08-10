Lauerman: Energy Prices Up Or Down, Part 2 – Natural Gas

Natural gas is the hottest commodity in the world right now. The global LNG market was beginning to tighten in the second half of last year with the post-COVID economic rebound in gas consumption and a lack of investment in LNG-related infrastructure over the past several years.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more