Bonterra Boosts Capital Spending Range

Bonterra Energy Corp. increased its capital expenditure budget range to $70 million to $75 million, due to additional infrastructure costs and inflationary pressures.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more