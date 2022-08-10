Birchcliff Lifts Capital Budget On Inflationary Pressure, 2023 Procurement

Birchcliff Energy Ltd.’s F&D capital expenditures in 2022 are now anticipated to be $275 million to $285 million, up from $240 to$260 million, primarily as a result of increased inflation and the procurement of certain long-lead capital items to prepare for the efficient execution of the 2023 capital program.
