Suncor CEO Mark Little Stepping Down; Interim Chief Executive Appointed

Suncor Energy Inc.’s board of directors and chief executive officer Mark Little “have mutually agreed that Mr. Little will step down as president and chief executive officer and resign from the board, effective immediately,” the company stated this afternoon.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more