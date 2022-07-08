E3 Lithium Closes Agreement With Imperial Oil

E3 Lithium Ltd. has received TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) approval to issue 3.41 million prepaid warrants to Imperial Oil Limited as well as 128,024 common shares to the finder in respect of the transaction with Imperial.

