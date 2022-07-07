Indigenous Relationships Are Essential To Enbridge And Its Projects, Such As Wabamun Hub

Enbridge Inc. maintains strong relationships with Indigenous nations, governments and groups over the life cycle of its assets, because the company sees doing so as essential to its continued success as a leading energy-delivery firm in North America, says Kim Brenneis, director of community and Indigenous engagement, Canada.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more