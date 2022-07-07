Advantage Q2 Production At 60,000 Boe/d

Advantage Energy Ltd.’s production during the second quarter of 2022 increased to average approximately 60,000 boe/d (89 per cent natural gas, five per cent natural gas liquids and six per cent light and medium crude oil).

