Saturn Closes Viking Acquisition And Non-Brokered Private Placement

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. has successfully completed the previously announced acquisition of assets in the Viking area of west-central Saskatchewan for closing cash consideration of approximately $248 million (net of adjustments) and has completed a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $400,326.

