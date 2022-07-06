Crescent Point Selling Non-Core Viking, East Duvernay Assets

Crescent Point Energy Corp. has completed the disposition of its non-core Saskatchewan Viking assets which were previously identified as disposition candidates, for total cash consideration of approximately $260 million, prior to closing adjustments.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more