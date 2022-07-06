Charges Laid For 2019 Spill From Hibernia Platform

The Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board (C-NLOPB) has laid three charges against Hibernia Management and Development Company Ltd. (HMDC) for alleged offences related to a spill of petroleum from the Hibernia platform on July 17, 2019.

