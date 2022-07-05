Streamline The Licensing Process For Wells, Pipelines And Facilities In Alberta

Oil and gas operators will learn the best practices for securing technical approvals for building or operating facilities, pipelines and wells in a new course developed by three regulatory experts.

Secure licensing approvals for wells, pipelines and facilities in Alberta will review the recent changes to Alberta’s Directive 56 governing the technical requirements for applications.

Instructors Alanda Allum, Mark Taylor and Rob Cruickshank will provide valuable insight into the interconnected nature of the Alberta Energy Regulator’s multiple regulatory instruments and offer guidance on streamlining the application process.

The instructor-led course is live on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. MT. Sign up today to receive one hour of free consulting with one of the three instructors before or after the live course.

All course materials will be available to those who register before and after the date of the live event.

“A lot of things can be challenging when you’re going into a whole new framework, and not understanding necessarily the requirements that are behind each of those sections within the application,” said Allum. “What we are going to do is highlight some of the major changes and flag a lot of things that people should be aware of in Directive 56.”

Attendees will learn the nuances needed to navigate through AER regulations, how the changes could impact operations and the impacts of OneStop and how it contributes to Alberta’s Red Tape Reduction Act. The instructors will review the changes to the well license section, overall Manual 12 flow changes, the audit process, Participant Involvement and more.

The course is for regulatory professional, consultants, regulators, anyone who interacts with the AER on well licenses, leaders of regulatory teams in the oil and gas sector and surface land and stakeholder engagement team members.

Click here to register or to learn more about how you can streamline your AER application process.