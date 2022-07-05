AltaGas In Acquisition Of Remaining Petrogas Stake

AltaGas Ltd. announced the purchase of 25.97 per cent equity ownership of Petrogas Energy Corp. from Idemitsu Canada Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., for total cash considerations of C$285 million.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more