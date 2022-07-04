InPlay Extends Senior Credit Facility

InPlay Oil Corp. announced that the term out date and borrowing base redetermination applicable to the revolving line of credit (Tranche A and operating facilities) under the company’s senior credit facility has been extended from June 30, 2022 to July 29, 2022.

