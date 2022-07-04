Cathedral Energy Services To Acquire Altitude Energy Partners For US$100 Million

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. is continuing its run of acquisitions, announcing this morning that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the directional drilling services business of Altitude Energy Partners, LLC, a portfolio company of Black Bay Energy Capital, LLC, for a purchase price of approximately US$100 million payable in a combination of cash and common shares of Cathedral.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more