Cathedral Energy Services To Acquire Altitude Energy Partners For US$100 Million

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. is continuing its run of acquisitions, announcing this morning that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the directional drilling services business of Altitude Energy Partners, LLC, a portfolio company of Black Bay Energy Capital, LLC, for a purchase price of approximately US$100 million payable in a combination of cash and common shares of Cathedral.
