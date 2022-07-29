Enbridge T-North Expansion On Track For 2024 Regulatory Filing; Launches Open Season For T-South Expansion

During the second quarter, Enbridge Inc. successfully completed a binding open season for a 535 mmcf/d T-North Expansion project with an estimated capital cost of $1.2 billion.

