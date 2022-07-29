Enbridge Outlines LNG Strategy; Positive On Natural Gas Future

Enbridge Inc.’s top executive issued a positive outlook for the future of natural gas/LNG, and his company will be a big part of that by helping to connect supply and demand centres.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more