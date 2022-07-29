Clearstream Revenue Up In Q2

ClearStream Energy Services Inc. revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2022 were $173.2 million, representing an increase of $76.6 million or 79.3 per cent from Q2 2021 and an increase of $63.3 million or 57.7 per cent from Q1 2022.

