ARC Resources Lifts Spending Outlook

ARC Resources Ltd.’s capital spending and production guidance have been lifted to primarily reflect realized and anticipated inflation, along with additional water infrastructure in Kakwa and funds to manage longer supply chain related lead times that will support 2023 activity.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more