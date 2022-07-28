Yangarra Funds Flow Surges

Yangarra Resources Ltd.’s funds flow from operations of $50.0 million for Q2 was an increase of 190 per cent from the same period in 2021.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more