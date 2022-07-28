TC Energy Signs ‘Revised Agreements’ With LNG Canada; CGL Cost Surges to $11.2B

TC Energy Corporation reported this morning that Coastal GasLink LP has achieved a “significant milestone” with the execution of revised project agreements with LNG Canada that incorporate a revised cost estimate for the project of $11.2 billion.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more