Pembina Pipeline Receives Final Regulatory Approval For Joint Venture Transaction With KKR; KAPS Update

Pembina Pipeline Corporation announced that the Canadian Competition Bureau has issued a no-action letter for the joint venture transaction announced on March 1, 2022, between Pembina and KKR to combine their respective western Canadian natural gas processing assets into a single, new joint venture entity (Newco).

