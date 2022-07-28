High Arctic Closes Sale Of Canadian Well Servicing And Canadian Snubbing Businesses

High Arctic Energy Services Inc. has closed the previously announced sale of its Canadian well servicing business to Precision Drilling Corporation by asset purchase agreement for an aggregate purchase price of $38.2 million payable in cash.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more