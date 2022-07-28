E3 Lithium Completes First Production Of Commercial Scale Sorbent

E3 Lithium Ltd. oversaw the successful manufacture of its first quantity of continuously produced, commercial scale sorbent, critical to the success and commercialization of its ion-exchange DLE technology.

