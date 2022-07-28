Despite A Heavy Turnaround Schedule, Cenovus Achieved Strong Q2 Operational, Financial Results

Cenovus Energy Inc. delivered solid second quarter operating and financial results while completing significant planned turnarounds and maintenance in its upstream and downstream operations.

