AltaGas Sets New Global Exports Volume Record For LPGs

AltaGas Ltd. exported a new Global Exports volume record of 110,845 bbls/d of cleaner burning LPGs to Asia in the second quarter of 2022, compared to 90,106 bbls/d for the same period in 2021.

