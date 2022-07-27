Trican Records 63 Per Cent Revenue Growth In ‘Overall, Better’ Q2

Trican Well Service Ltd. posted gains in both revenue and total proppant pumped in the second quarter of this year.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more