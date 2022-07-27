Tourmaline Acquiring Rising Star In $194.3-Million Deal; Capex Increased

Tourmaline Oil Corp. has entered into a binding agreement to acquire Rising Star Resources Ltd. for $194.3 million, with closing expected to occur in August 2022.

