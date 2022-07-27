Topaz Acquiring Additional Peace River And Deep Basin Royalty Assets

Topaz Energy Corp. has entered into definitive agreements with Tourmaline Oil Corp. for the purchase of newly created gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 0.2 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped land in the Peace River and Deep Basin play areas of Alberta, for total cash consideration of $52.0 million.

