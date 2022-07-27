Obsidian Closes $127.6 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering

Obsidian Energy Ltd. has closed the previously announced private placement offering of $127.6 million aggregate principal amount of 11.95 per cent five-year senior unsecured notes due July 27, 2027.

